Steelers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Take the Points with Pitt?)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they’ll battle for Pennsylvania superiority in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Philly’s offense has been great on the ground – but shaky through the air – heading into this matchup, but oddsmakers have still set Jalen Hurts and company as 4.5-point favorites.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have been rolling since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback, and they currently hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
Wilson has a 6-1 record as a starter this season, and Pittsburgh beat the only team it lost to with Russ – the Cleveland Browns – in Week 14.
Can the Steelers pull off an upset on Sunday?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which should help bettors decide where they’d like to bet on this in-state clash.
Steelers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers +4.5 (-108)
- Eagles -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +190
- Eagles: -225
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Eagles enter this game with a 8-5 record against the spread while the Steelers (10-3 against the spread) are tied for the best mark in the NFL.
Since Mike Tomlin took over as the Steelers’ head coach in 2007, they are an impressive 42-28-2 against the spread as road underdogs.
Steelers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’d take the points with the Steelers on Sunday in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every NFL game, every week:
We're back in another situation betting on a game involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. By virtually every metric you can look at, the Eagles are the superior team, but Mike Tomlin continues to get the most out of his team on a weekly basis and while you may think Philadelphia will win this game, covering a 5.5-point spread is another question.
The Steelers have arguably played some of their best football in recent weeks, ranking ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over their last three games at +0.5. They also have the rare ability to slow down the rush attack of the Eagles, ranking ninth in the league in opponent yards per carry, keeping teams to just 4.3 yards per rush.
Even though this line has moved in the Steelers’ favor since earlier in the week, I still think they’ll be able to cover getting more than a field goal.
This team has been undervalued all season, and Tomlin’s teams historically show up as road dogs.
Take the points in a matchup that Philly is just able to pull out.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Steelers 20
