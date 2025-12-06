Steelers vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Lamar Jackson rallies)
A big-time AFC North game is coming to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and the winner of the contest can take control of the division. Both teams need key players to step up in such an important matchup, and we’ve identified some strong prop bets for players on both sides.
Here’s our breakdown of three options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Steelers vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ Touchdown Passes (+104)
- Jaylen Warren UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-116)
- Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-160)
Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ Touchdown Passes (+104)
Jackson is enduring a tough stretch and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games. While his numbers have been on the decline lately, he can get up for this must-win matchup. Like the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh has a bottom-10 pass defense. The Steelers have now given up multiple touchdown passes to the opposition’s starting quarterback in three of their five road games this season. Jackson isn’t new to Mike Tomlin defenses and has thrown for at least two touchdown passes in both of his home starts against Pittsburgh.
Jaylen Warren UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-126)
Pittsburgh has prioritised using Kenneth Gainwell as its receiving back down the stretch in the regular season. Warren has recorded at least 30 receiving yards three times in his last five outings. Warren has tallied 15 fewer targets than Gainwell during that stretch, and while only managing to go over 15 receiving yards once. Warren will likely be plenty involved, but Pittsburgh’s current system makes the likelihood of him going OVER this total seem like a stretch.
Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-160)
This one is a no-brainer. While the odds might be too steep for a straight bet, adding to a two-leg parlay makes plenty of sense. Henry has now scored four touchdowns over the last three weeks. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and hasn’t rushed for a touchdown since Week 1. Look for Henry to remain the player responsible for finishing drives in the red zone.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.