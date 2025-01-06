Steelers vs. Ravens Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Ravens Are Set as Biggest Favorites of Opening Round)
An AFC North rubber match is set to take place in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will throw down on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the Divisional Round. Despite the season series being split at 1-1, the Ravens are the biggest favorites amongst all teams in the opening round.
Let's dive into the odds.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +9.5 (-105)
- Ravens -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers +420
- Ravens -560
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-102)
- UNDER 44.5 (-120)
The Ravens are set as 9.5-point favorites and are -560 on the moneyline, giving them an implied probability of 84.85% of advancing to the Divisional Round.
Steelers Thrive as Underdogs
While the Ravens will likely win the game, covering the spread could be a different story. The Steelers are an NFL-best 63-38-5 against the spread as underdogs since Mike Tomlin took over as the coach in 2007. Will it be enough to challenge the Ravens on Saturday night?
The Ravens enter the playoffs ranking first in the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.6, which is +0.6 yards better than the next-best team. The Steelers come in ranking 23rd (-0.4) in that stat, which is the worst amongst all 14 postseason teams. Their mark in recent games has been even worse, sporting a Net Yards per Play of -1.3 over each team's last three games.
Anything can happen in the playoffs and we've seen big upsets happen in the past, but Pittsburgh has its worked cut out for them on Saturday.
If the Ravens win, they'll either head to Buffalo to take on the Bills or host the winner of the Chargers and Texans if the Broncos upset the Bills. If the Steelers win, they'll likely head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. If the Broncos and Steelers both upset their opponents, the Steelers will hit the road to take on the winner of the Chargers and Texans.
