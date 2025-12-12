Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has missed the last five games with a quad strain, but he's expected to return to the lineup on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Warriors have removed Curry from their injury report, a great sign ahead of Friday's Western Conference clash. Curry has missed nine games so far this season, and the Warriors are just 4-5 without him. they've won nine of the 16 games that he's appeared in.
The two-time league MVP is still shooting the ball at a high level this season, averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Curry has scored over 30 points in five of his last seven appearances for Golden State.
With the star guard expected to return, Golden State is favored at home in this matchup. Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Curry in a crucial battle for the Warriors as they try to make a move up the Western Conference standings.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
It may be a little risky to bet on Curry's points prop in this game since he's been out for five games with an injury, but I think he's a little undervalued with this line set well below his season average.
Curry has 25 or more points in nine of his 16 games this season, and he's attempting 1.4 more shots and 0.8 more 3-pointers than he did last season. Minnesota is allowing 25.63 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 campaign, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Curry in his return.
The volume is going to be there for the star guard, and prior to going down with the quad injury he has posted games with 46, 49, 34, 38 and 31 points in five of his last seven games in November. I think he's worth a look at this number, especially if he plays his usual complement of minutes.
