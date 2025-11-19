Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Heat)
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has put together some big performances as of late, but he may not suit up on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
The Warriors have yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's game after they lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but Curry made some concerning comments about an ankle tweak that he has suffered in back-to-back games.
ESPN's Anthony Slater believes that Curry and Jimmy Butler, who both had big games on Wednesday and played major minutes, could end up resting on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
Losing Curry would be a major blow for a Golden State team that is already fighting for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.
Oddsmakers seem to think that Curry will sit out this game as well, as the Warriors have opened up as 6.5-point road underdogs in the odds at DraftKings against a Miami Heat team that will not have Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo (toe) is listed as questionable for the Heat.
The Warriors are just 4-7 on the road this season, and they are 1-2 in the three games that Curry has missed this season. The two-time league MVP missed three games in a row earlier this month with an illness.
However, he hasn't been a guarantee to sit out back-to-backs, as Curry has played in both ends of three of the four back-to-backs that the Warriors have already had this season.
Bettors may want to wait for the final injury report before placing a bet on this game, but the early signs point to Curry getting a day off on Wednesday night.
