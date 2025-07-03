Storm vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream are both in the mix for top-five seeds in the WNBA right now, and they’re set as a pick’em on Thursday night in Atlanta.
A big reason for that is the upper-body injury that Rhyne Howard suffered in Atlanta’s last game, leaving her as day-to-day ahead of this contest.
Atlanta had a seven-point road win over the Storm earlier this season, but Seattle has played well as of late, winning seven of its last 10 games.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm +1 (-115)
- Dream -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Storm: -110
- Dream: -110
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 10-7
- Dream record: 11-5
Storm vs. Dream Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – questionable
Storm vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should consider this prop play for Diggins against Atlanta:
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins is off to a strong start in the 2025 season, averaging 18.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.
This matchup with the Atlanta Dream is expected to be a close one – both teams are -110 on the moneyline – so I’m eyeing a player prop for Diggins, who should have the ball in her hands a ton in this matchup.
The six-time All-Star is averaging 6.1 assists per game, but she’s really come on as of late as a passer, picking up six or more dimes in seven of her last nine games. Atlanta is fourth in the W in opponent assists per game, but I think this number should be set as 6.5 and not 5.5 on Thursday.
Diggins is worth a shot to hit her season average.
Storm vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Even with Howard’s status up in the air, I’m going to take a shot on Atlanta at home to win this game.
The Dream are 7-2 straight up at Gateway Center this season, and they’ve posted a home net rating of over +11. The Storm, on the other hand, are just 4-4 on the road with a net rating of -0.5 in those games.
For the entire 2025 season, Atlanta outranks the Storm in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating, and it has an elite offense as well, ranking third in the WNBA.
If Howard misses this game, the Dream have others who can pick up the slack in Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner. Seattle has done a great job of remaining in the playoff mix, but I like this price for Atlanta to move to 8-2 at home this season.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.