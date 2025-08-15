Storm vs. Dream Prediction, Odds for Friday, August 15
The Dream are riding a six-game win streak, including a decisive 85-75 victory over the Storm in their last game on Tuesday, propelled by Rhyne Howard's 25 points and Allisha Gray's double-double performance.
Seattle has been mired in a six-game losing streak, struggling with plenty of ongoing internal turmoil that’s translated into inconsistent play.
Despite the addition of All-Star Brittney Sykes, the Storm's defensive and rebounding issues persist, leaving them vulnerable against a deeper and more cohesive Atlanta squad.
The Dream are tabbed as 2.5-point favorites for the quick follow-up meeting on Friday.
Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm +2.5 (-112)
- Dream -2.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Storm (+118)
- Dream (-144)
Total
- Over 160.5 (-114)
- Under 160.5 (-106)
Storm vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 15, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm Record: 16-17
- Dream Record: 21-11
Storm vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Dream’s six-game win streak includes victories by margins of 23, 16, 21, 8, and 10 points, showcasing their ability to control games from start to finish. Rhyne Howard has been exceptional against the Storm, scoring 33 points in the first meeting and 25 in the most recent matchup, proving to be a consistent offensive force.
Allisha Gray's contributions, including a double-double performance against the Storm, add depth to Atlanta's scoring options. In contrast, Seattle's internal issues have led to a five-game losing streak, with reports of locker room altercations and player dissatisfaction. The Storm's defensive lapses and rebounding deficiencies make them susceptible to Atlanta's physical and efficient play. The line has moved in Atlanta’s direction since opening at 1.5, but I’m still comfortable with the extra point.
Pick: Dream -2.5 (+108 at FanDuel)
