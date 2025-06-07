Storm vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Saturday's WNBA and Commissioner's Cup action will wrap up with a showdown between the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.
The Mercury are already 2-1 in the Commissioner's Cup standings, while the Storm are sitting at 1-1, looking to get their second win tonight. Unfortunately for Phoenix, the injury bug has bitten their team and they'll miss four different players in today's game.
Can the Mercury overcome their injuries? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Storm -5.5 (-108)
- Mercury +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm -250
- Mercury +198
Total
- 167 (Over -108/Under -112)
Storm vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson, F - Out For Season
Mercury Injury Report
- Natasha Mack, F - Out
- Alyssa Thomas, F - Out
- Megan McConnell, G - Out
- Kahleah Cooper, G - Out
Storm vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Fever record: 3-4
- Sky record: 2-4
Storm vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-102) via FanDuel
The Mercury have struggled in the rebounding department this season, grabbing just 47.7% of available boards, the second-worst rate in the WNBA. Things have only gotten worse with Natasha Mack sidelined. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on the Storm's best rebounder, Nneka Ogwumike, to record at least nine rebounds tonight. He's averaging 9.0 rebounds per game this season.
Storm vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The last time these two teams met, the Storm won 77-70, and that was with a much healthier Mercury team on the court. This time around, with Thomas sidelined, the Storm are going to be in an even better position to get the win.
The Storm play a very interior-heavy style of play, attempting just 17.9 three-point shots per game. With Alyssa Thomas sidelined for the Mercury, they have little defense against the Storm's offensive attack.
I'll lay the points with Seattle tonight.
Pick: Storm -5.5 (-108) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!