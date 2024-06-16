Storm vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Sunday, June 16
The Seattle Storm are on the road on Sunday as they look to improve upon an 8-2 mark in their last 10 games against a tough Phoenix Mercury team.
Phoenix suffered a brutal loss on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces, as it blew a massive lead in the first quarter and ended up losing at home.
The loss dropped the Mercury under .500 on the season, but they’ve been solid at home (4-2 straight up).
Oddsmakers have favored the Storm in this game, but is that the way to go on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and pick for this matchup.
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -3.5 (-108)
- Mercury +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm: -162
- Mercury: +136
Total
- 166 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Storm record: 9-4
- Mercury record: 6-7
Storm vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Storm vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Loyd hasn’t shot the ball well so far in the 2024 season – 35.8 percent from the field – but she’s scored at least 18 points in eight of the last nine games she’s appeared in. If Loyd’s jump shot (27.1 percent from 3) starts coming around, she’ll be a problem scoring the ball for Seattle.
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: The Mercury are 2-1 since Griner returned to the lineup, and she’s put up 24 and 25 points in the last two games. The All-Star center is averaging 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.
Storm vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Phoenix Mercury blew an early first quarter lead on Friday night against the Las Vegas Aces, but they’ll look to bounce back on Sunday as home underdogs against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle is off to a great start in 2024, winning eight of its last 10 games and sitting at 9-4 on the season.
However, I am taking the Mercury to cover the spread as a home dog in this one.
Phoenix is 2-1 straight up with only a four-point loss to the Aces since Brittney Griner returned to the lineup from a fractured toe, and the Mercury are an impressive team at home so far this season, going 4-2 ATS and straight up.
Seattle is 5-3 on the road – and has been one of the best teams in the league without a doubt in 2024 – but I think the Mercury are a little undervalued given the improvement of their roster with Griner and Rebecca Allen both healthy.
Don’t be shocked if this game comes down to the wire like the Aces matchup. I love getting the points with the Mercury at home this season.
Pick: Mercury +3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
