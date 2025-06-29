Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries meet for the second time in the 2025 season on Sunday night, and Seattle is aiming to maintain a lead on the Valkyries in the standings.
Golden State is an underdog at home in this matchup, but the Valkyries have been elite against the spread all season long, covering in 10 of their 15 games.
Still, Seattle is just 3.5 games out of first place in the standings, and it has picked up some impressive wins as of late over the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces.
The last time these teams played, Golden State won by six at home, so bettors may be getting some value on the Valkyries as 5.5-point dogs. Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Storm vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -5.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -245
- Valkyries: +200
Total
- 158.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Storm vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
Storm vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Carla Leite – out
Storm vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Tiffany Hayes OVER 12.5 Points (-120)
Hayes is averaging 12.0 points per game for the Valkyries, but she’s scored 13 or more points in four straight games and five of her eight appearances in the 2025 season.
The reigning Sixth Woman of the Year is one of the best scorers on this Valkyries team, especially with several players away from the team at EuroBasket. Golden State has leaned on Hayes to take 12 or more shots in each of her last three games.
If that usage remains, she’s worth a look at this number on Sunday night.
Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER was the play to make on Sunday:
The Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries combined for just 146 points in their last meeting, and these are two of the better defensive teams in the WNBA.
Golden State is fourth in the W in defensive rating while Seattle is sixth, and the Valkyries have profiled as an elite UNDER team since they are just 10th in offensive rating. On top of that, the Valkyries usually play at a slow pace (10th in the W in pace).
Now, Seattle is fifth in the W in offensive rating – so it could end up making this a little tighter than bettors would like – but the Valkyries have been an UNDER machine in 2025.
Golden State is 9-6 to the UNDER, and I think it’ll aim to slow this game down with the Storm possessing more elite offensive talent on their roster. The Valkyries have also thrived at home, going 6-3 straight up in 2025.
If they’re going to win this matchup – or at least keep it close – it’s likely that points will be at a premium on both sides.
Pick: UNDER 158.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
