Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Dream, Collier, Storm-Valkyries)
The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final is set for Tuesday night, but before that, we have a huge slate of games to dive into on Sunday, June 29:
- New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream
- Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries
The Mercury are the hottest team in the league entering Sunday’s action, as they’ve won six games in a row to move into the No. 2 seed in the standings. The top four teams in the standings are all in action on Sunday, as the Lynx hold a 1.5-game lead on Phoenix and a two-game cushion on New York.
The Liberty, who are without Jonquel Jones, are aiming to hold off an Atlanta team that is just 1.5 games behind New York at this point in the season.
Plus, the Storm (tied record wise with Atlanta) and Golden State (sixth in the standings) are facing off in the nightcap. There could be some serious movement in the standings on Sunday, and I’m here to give some of my favorite bets for the action.
Let’s break down each of the picks, as yours truly aims to turn around what has been a slow start to the 2025 season.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 20-32 (-6.05 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 104-106 (-1.59 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- New York Liberty Moneyline (-105) vs. Atlanta Dream
- Kahleah Copper 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-145)
- Napheesa Collier OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-130)
- Seattle Storm-Golden State Valkyries UNDER 157.5 (-112)
New York Liberty Moneyline (-105) vs. Atlanta Dream
The Liberty have struggled as of late, especially with Jones (ankle) out of the lineup, but I think they’re undervalued as road dogs on Sunday.
New York still ranks first in the WNBA in offensive rating, second in defensive rating and second in net rating, and it beat the Dream by five points in Brooklyn in their last meeting. While Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the W this season, it still has a net rating that is 5.5 points per 100 possessions worse than the Liberty this season.
New York has dropped four of its last 10 games, but it is 7-1 straight up against Eastern Conference teams in the 2025 season.
It’s rare that we’ll ever see the Liberty at this price, so I don’t mind taking them to win outright on Sunday afternoon.
Kahleah Copper 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Kahleah Copper has been playing limited minutes for the Mercury since returning from a knee injury, but she’s shot the ball well from beyond the arc.
Copper has made at least two shots from 3 in each of her last three games, shooting 35.0 percent from deep for the season. Even though she’s been on a minutes limit, Copper has attempted double-digit shots in back-to-back games, going 4-for-13 from beyond the arc during that stretch.
This is a pretty solid matchup against a Las Vegas Aces team that is ninth in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season, allowing opposing players to shoot 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.
As long as Copper’s shot volume stays the same, she’s a great bet to hit multiple 3-pointers on Sunday.
Napheesa Collier OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-130)
Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier may not have to play a ton of minutes with the Lynx set as 20-point favorites against the Connecticut Sun, but I still like her rebound prop in this showdown.
Collier had 11 boards in her first meeting with the Sun this season, and Connecticut ranks dead last in the W in rebounding percentage (44.7 percent). On top of that, Collier played 40 minutes in her last game – her first back from a back injury – so I expect her to play a lot on Sunday.
This season, she’s averaging just 8.4 boards per game, but the Lynx star averaged a career-best 9.7 rebounds per game last season. I’ll bet on her to clear her season average tonight.
Seattle Storm-Golden State Valkyries UNDER 157.5 (-112)
The Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries combined for just 146 points in their last meeting, and these are two of the better defensive teams in the WNBA.
Golden State is fourth in the W in defensive rating while Seattle is sixth, and the Valkyries have profiled as an elite UNDER team since they are just 10th in offensive rating. On top of that, the Valkyries usually play at a slow pace (10th in the W in pace).
Now, Seattle is fifth in the W in offensive rating – so it could end up making this a little tighter than bettors would like – but the Valkyries have been an UNDER machine in 2025.
Golden State is 9-6 to the UNDER, and I think it’ll aim to slow this game down with the Storm possessing more elite offensive talent on their roster. The Valkyries have also thrived at home, going 6-3 straight up in 2025.
If they’re going to win this matchup – or at least keep it close – it’s likely that points will be at a premium on both sides.
