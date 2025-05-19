Storm vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings had the top two picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and both teams picked up a loss in their season openers.
However, oddsmakers are expecting a close game on Monday night, as Seattle is set as a 1.5-point road favorite against Paige Bueckers and the Wings.
Dallas had a tough first matchup against the Minnesota Lynx – who made the WNBA Finals last season – but they did score 84 points. Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick, was solid in her debut, picking up 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Seattle, on the other hand, was blown out in the first game in the post-Jewell Loyd era. The Storm scored just 59 points in a 81-59 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga played sparingly in the contest, scoring two points in just 10 minutes of action.
With the Wings coming off a season where they were just 13-27 against the spread overall, how should bettors wager on this standalone matchup on Monday?
Here’s my breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and a pick for the winner.
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -1.5 (-108)
- Wings +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm: -130
- Wings: +110
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Storm record: 0-1
- Wings record: 0-1
Storm vs. Wings Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
Storm vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-122)
Bueckers had some strong showings in the preseason, including one where she soared past this number, but she didn’t shoot great (3-for-10) in her WNBA debut.
I expect that to change against the Storm, who struggled on both ends of the floor in the season opener against Phoenix. Bueckers has already shown she can rebound at a high level, grabbing seven in her debut.
This prop line is very reasonable for a player who always stuffed the stat sheet at UConn, shooting over 50 percent from the field, over 40 percent from deep and averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bueckers score a few more points (her prop is set at 13.5) in her second WNBA game to help push her over this total.
Storm vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
I am shocked to see the Wings as underdogs at home against a Seattle team that looked disjointed on offense in its season opener.
The loss of Loyd is huge, as she was the hub of the Storm’s attack in the 2024 season, and it doesn’t seem that Malonga is quite ready to play major minutes at the WNBA level, leaving the Storm with the veteran duo of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.
While that’s not bad, Seattle isn’t going to get away with scoring less than 60 points and winning on most nights, and I was impressed with the Wings putting up 84 points against a usually stout Minnesota defense.
The Wings’ defense is another issue, but at home I think Arike Ogunbowale and company are in a good spot to pick up a win. After an injury-riddled 2024 season, I think Dallas is being undervalued in the betting market this season.
I’ll back the Wings at plus money to earn their first win of the season.
Pick: Wings Moneyline (+110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.