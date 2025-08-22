Storm vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
This is a game that holds vastly different stakes for each side.
Seattle sits squarely on the playoff bubble and can’t afford many more missteps, while Dallas has long been eliminated but continues to show fight behind rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.
Just two days after her stunning 44-point eruption against the Sparks, Bueckers leads a short-handed Wings team that has still covered in seven of its last 10.
Seattle, meanwhile, has covered only four of its past 17 and is leaning heavily on Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
Moneyline
- Storm (-340)
- Wings (+260)
Total
- Over 169.5 (-106)
- Under 169.5 (-114)
Storm vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm Record: 18-18
- Wings Record: 9-27
Storm vs. Wings Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike Over 17.5 Points (-125 at FanDuel)
She’s cleared 18 points in six of her last ten games and draws a Dallas defense that has given up 90-plus in three of its last five. Ogwumike has also been remarkably efficient, shooting better than 50 percent from the field this season, which gives her a built-in advantage against a Wings defense that ranks bottom three in opponent field-goal percentage. Beyond scoring, her ability to draw fouls and convert at the line — she’s hitting over 80 percent on free throws — provides another steady scoring channel that Dallas has struggled to contain.
The Wings lack a consistent interior presence to match Ogwumike’s blend of strength and versatility, which should allow her to control the paint and put up another 18-plus point night in a game Seattle desperately needs.
Storm vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Every one of the totals between these two in their last three games finished below the number set. Seattle may have the better offense on paper, but their games tend to grind when the stakes rise, and Dallas’s lack of reliable scoring options outside of Bueckers keeps ceilings lower. Even with Bueckers dropping 44 earlier this week, Dallas still failed to crack 90 and needed historic efficiency to even flirt with that total.
The Storm’s defense remains top-five in points allowed, and their rebounding issues tend to slow the pace, as opponents rack up longer possessions with second chances. Combine that with Seattle’s tendency to play through Ogwumike in the halfcourt and Dallas’ inefficiency from deep — 31.8 percent from three, worst in the league — and the recipe points to another methodical, possession-heavy game. The market is hanging a big number based on recent fireworks, but history, pace, and roster context all tilt toward a game that struggles to cross the 160 mark.
Pick: Under 169.5 Points (-114 at FanDuel)
