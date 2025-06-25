Sun vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
It’s been a rough season for the Connecticut Sun, and they were blown out (without star Marina Mabrey) in their last game to fall to 2-12 in the 2025 season.
Connecticut ranks dead last in the WNBA in several major categories, and it’s set as a massive underdog on the road against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
The Aces are off to a slow start themselves, winning just six of their first 13 games while posting a negative point differential per game (-2.7).
Can they turn things around against the WNBA’s worst team, especially now that A’ja Wilson is healthy?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Sun vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +15.5 (-110)
- Aces -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +950
- Aces: -1650
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sun record: 2-12
- Aces record: 6-7
Sun vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
- Marina Mabrey – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sun vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-154)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why A’ja Wilson is a great bet to have a big game on the glass:
Earlier this season, Aces superstar A’ja Wilson picked up 10 rebounds in a win over the Sun, and she should be in line to do that again on Wednesday.
Wilson is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game in 2025, clearing this prop in five of her 10 games. The reigning league MVP is coming off a 2024 season where she averaged a career-high 11.9 boards per game, and I think she will start getting back to that in this matchup.
The Sun rank dead last in the WNBA in rebounding percentage this season (44.6 percent), and they are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, ranking dead last in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
That means there should be plenty of misses for Wilson to clean up on the defensive glass. I’m buying her in the prop market on Wednesday night.
Sun vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces have struggled against the spread this season, going just 4-9, but I am going to trust them against the worst team in the WNBA on Wednesday.
The Sun are already the worst offense in the league, and if they don’t have Mabrey in the lineup again, they’re in danger of getting blown out. CT already has seven losses by 16 or more points this season, including a 25-point loss at home to this Aces team.
Connecticut is also just 6-8 against the spread despite being set as a major underdog in the majority of its games.
The Aces are off to a slow start, but they are the far superior team talent-wise and showed that in a blowout win on the road in the first meeting between these squads.
I think Wilson and company win big to get back to .500 in the 2025 season.
Pick: Aces -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
