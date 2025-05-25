Sun vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The Connecticut Sun have yet to win a game in the 2025 WNBA season, and they’re set as 9.5-point underdogs on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta is coming off a win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, as Allisha Gray (27 points) led the way to get the Dream back to .500 on the season.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Atlanta, and it’s a pretty quick turnaround since it last played at 3:00 p.m. EST on Saturday as well.
Still, oddsmakers believe the Dream should make quick work of a rebuilding Sun team that ranks 12th in net rating so far in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s afternoon showdown.
Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +9.5 (-108)
- Dream -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sun: +370
- Dream: -485
Total
- 157.5 (-108/Under -112)
Sun vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 0-3
- Dream record: 2-2
Sun vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
- Lindsay Allen – out
Dream Injury Report
- Te-Hina Paopao – day-to-day
- Jordin Canada – out
Sun vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Marina Mabrey is worth a look in this market on Sunday:
It’s been a rough start to the 2025 season for Mabrey, as she’s shooting just 29.4 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from 3, but the Sun guard turned things around on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.
Mabrey shot 7-for-19 from the field and 4-for-12 from 3-point range in that matchup, scoring a season-high 22 points. After averaging 15.0 points per game in 2023 and 14.4 points per game in 2024, Mabrey should be able to clear this number as the No. 1 option in this CT offense.
The veteran guard has games with 19 and 21 shot attempts, so the usage should be there for her against the Dream – who are just 10th in the W in defensive rating.
If Mabrey is able to push her shooting percentages up, she should soar past this number given how many shots she’s taking on a nightly basis.
Sun vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
While Connecticut’s underlying numbers aren’t great this season, a lot of that is skewed by a 25-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
In CT’s other two games, it has kept things much closer, losing by five to the Washington Mystics and six to the Minnesota Lynx, covering the spread against Minnesota on Friday night.
Now, the Sun have a rest advantage against a Dream team that is 10th in the W in defensive rating. While the Dream have an impressive win over the Indiana Fever under their belt, they also lost to the Mystics earlier this season.
Connecticut does not have as much talent as it has in years past, but it does have a lot of veterans with Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
This spread is pretty wide considering the Dream are playing a back-to-back, especially since Atlanta struggled to put away a winless Dallas team on Saturday.
I’ll back Connecticut to keep this within double digits on Sunday.
Pick: Sun +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
