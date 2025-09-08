Sun vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 8
The Atlanta Dream have won four games in a row and are in play for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun are just 11-31 in the 2025 season, but they have won five of their last 10 games to climb out of last place in the standings.
Despite the strong stretch from the Sun, oddsmakers have the team set as a major underdog on the road in Atlanta on Monday, The best betting sites have CT set as a double-digit underdog, and Atlanta did win the last matchup between these teams back on Sept. 1 by 17 points.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including my favorite prop bet and best bet for the only matchup in the W on Monday.
Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +11 (-110)
- Dream -11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +470
- Dream: -650
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): PeachtreeTV, NBC SPORTS BOSTON
- Sun record: 11-31
- Dream record: 28-14
Sun vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Bria Hartley – out
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – day-to-day
Dream Injury Report
- Allisha Gray – day-to-day
- Taylor Thierry – out
Sun vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
Rhyne Howard has been red hot as of late, and she could have another big game if Allisha Gray is forced to sit on Monday.
Howard is averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field over her last five games, and she’s cleared 19.5 points five times since returning from a knee injury in mid-August.
Against a Sun defense that is one of the five worst in the W, Howard is a great target. She had 23 the last time these teams faced off.
Sun vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Dream to cover at home:
The Dream have a ton to play for still in the 2025 season, but the Sun are eliminated from the playoffs and better off playing some of their younger players to see if they can be pieces in the future.
Atlanta knocked off Connecticut in early September by 17 points (on the road), and it’s been one of the best home teams in the W this season.
The Dream are 15-6 straight up at home while the Sun have just four road wins in 2025. Atlanta has also been elite against the spread, going 26-15-1.
The Dream are No. 2 in the WNBA in net rating (+11.8) over their last 10 games while the Sun gave a net rating of -4.1 despite playing .500 ball.
I can’t fade the Dream with the No. 2 seed up for grabs on Monday.
Pick: Dream -11 (-110 at FanDuel)
