Sun vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Indiana Fever are still in the mix for the top spot in the East’s WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup standings, although they need some help to get there.
Indiana has the third-best point differential and the second-best record in the Eastern Conference after beating the New York Liberty on Saturday, but one of the Liberty (3-1) and Atlanta Dream (3-1) will end up at 4-1 since they face each other on Tuesday.
The Fever are 16-point favorites against the Connecticut Sun in their Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday, but they need a Liberty win to sneak into the top spot in the standings since they have a head-to-head win against them.
Luckily for the Fever, they shouldn't have to worry too much about securing a win themselves, as Connecticut has the record and point differential amongst Eastern Conference teams.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun +16 (-110)
- Fever -16 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +850
- Fever: -1450
Total
- 165 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sun record: 2-8
- Fever record: 5-5
Sun vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
- Rayah Marshall – day-to-day
Fever Injury Report
- DeWanna Bonner – day-to-day
Sun vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a solid prop target against Connecticut:
Caitlin Clark made her return to the lineup on Saturday against the New York Liberty and promptly showed everyone why she’s in the MVP conversation this season.
The star guard finished with 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds while knocking down seven shots from beyond the arc to lead the Fever to a win. It was the first loss of the season for New York, and it was Clark’s third game with 20 or more points.
Even though she’s played in just five games this season, I like this prop for Clark on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.
The Sun have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA (112.2), so Clark should get plenty of easy looks in this matchup. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3 this season.
Sun vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
With Clark back in the lineup, the Fever are as dynamic as a team comes on the offensive end, and they showed that in their win over the previously undefeated Liberty.
Now, Indiana is taking on a Connecticut team that is dead last in the WNBA in point differential and last in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in the 2025 season. While the Sun aren’t completely in a rebuild based on their roster, it seems like they’re heading there by the trade deadline.
Indiana, on the other hand, is fourth in the W in net rating and now is 3-2 when Clark is able to suit up.
The Sun have not only struggled to win games, but they are also just 3-7 against the spread, failing to cover on several occasions even when set as massive underdogs.
I expect this game to follow a similar pattern on Tuesday.
Pick: Fever -16 (-110 at DraftKings)
