Sun vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WNBA Semifinals Game 2
The Connecticut Sun pulled off a major road upset in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals, putting themselves two wins away from a Finals appearance.
The Sun now control home court in this series, and the Minnesota Lynx need a win in Game 2 to avoid falling behind 2-0 before the series shifts to Connecticut and Mohegan Sun Arena.
Marina Mabrey (six 3-points, 20 points) and Alyssa Thomas (17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) came up big in Game 1 for the Sun, but oddsmakers have the Lynx favored to bounce back in Game 2.
Minnesota scored just eight points in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, blowing a lead in the process. Can it find the mojo it had in round one when it blew out the Phoenix Mercury?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Game 2 matchup.
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +5 (-110)
- Lynx -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +172
- Lynx: -215
Total
- 151 (Over -114/Under -106)
Sun vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Sun lead 1-0
Sun vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Ty Harris – day-to-day
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
Sun vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey: Mabrey has gone 5-for-12, 3-for-10 and 6-for-11 from 3 in the playoffs – hitting some huge shots in Game 1 against the Lynx on her way to 20 points. The volume for Mabrey is the key here, as she’s and even bigger role the last few games with Ty Harris (ankle) injured. I expect her to play a lead role again on Tuesday – especially if Harris sits.
Minnesota Lynx
Bridget Carleton: An incredibly key shooter for the Lynx, Carleton had 17 points and made 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc in Sunday’s loss. With the Sun keying in on Napheesa Collier (19 points, 7-of-16 shooting), Carleton, Kayla McBride and others need to step up on offense for the Lynx to even the series.
Sun vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Are we sure that the Sun should be five-point underdogs in Game 2?
I do think that Minnesota can get back in the series on Tuesday night after a cold fourth quarter (just eight points) doomed it in Game 1, but I’m not sold on it being by a large margin.
These two teams are No. 1 and 2 in the league in defensive rating and two of the slower-paced teams (why we took the UNDER in Game 1) at No. 12 (CT) and No. 10 (MIN).
So, naturally, it’s hard to build a major lead on either side.
Connecticut has been solid against the spread on the road this season (12-9), and I was really impressed with how it weathered the storm after falling behind late in the third quarter.
If Ty Harris returns in this series, the Sun may be the favorite to advance. I like them to at least keep Game 2 close on Tuesday.
Pick: Sun +5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.