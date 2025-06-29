Sun vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The Connecticut Sun have dropped a franchise record eight games in a row, and they’re in serious danger of extending that on Sunday evening.
Connecticut is a 20.5-point underdog on the road against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx, who have not lost a game at home and only have two losses all season long.
To make matters worse, the Sun will be without star guard Marin Mabrey (knee) for this game and at least two-to-four weeks overall. That’s a brutal blow for a Sun team that is dead last in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating, net rating and rebounding percentage.
However, asking the Lynx to cover 20.5 points – even at home – is a tall task.
Let’s break down this matchup, including my favorite player prop, for Sunday, June 29.
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun +20.5 (-112)
- Lynx -20.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sun: +1300
- Lynx: -2800
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Sun record: 2-14
- Lynx record: 13-2
Sun vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Marina Mabrey – out
- Leila Lacan – out
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Sun vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Napheesa Collier is a great prop target in this matchup:
Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier may not have to play a ton of minutes with the Lynx set as 20-point favorites against the Connecticut Sun, but I still like her rebound prop in this showdown.
Collier had 11 boards in her first meeting with the Sun this season, and Connecticut ranks dead last in the W in rebounding percentage (44.7 percent). On top of that, Collier played 40 minutes in her last game – her first back from a back injury – so I expect her to play a lot on Sunday.
This season, she’s averaging just 8.4 boards per game, but the Lynx star averaged a career-best 9.7 rebounds per game last season. I’ll bet on her to clear her season average tonight.
Sun vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Even though this is a massive number to lay, I cannot bet on this Connecticut team without Mabrey in the lineup.
The Sun have scored 81, 59 and 63 points in their last three games, losing all of them by double digits and two of them by 24 or more points.
While CT only lost by six to the Lynx earlier this season, that came with Mabrey in action and Kayla McBride out for Minnesota.
The Sun have a net rating of -21.2 this season, by far the worst mark in the W. Meanwhile, the Lynx have a net rating of +11.7. Given how elite the Lynx have been at home (7-0 this season), I’m not going to overthink this matchup.
Minnesota should win a blowout on Sunday night.
Pick: Lynx -20.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
