Sun vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Connecticut Sun are now 1-1 in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play as they hit the road to play the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon.
Washington (0-2 in Commissioner's Cup games) has dropped three games in a row, falling to just 10th in the W in net rating this season.
The Mystics are a young team, so a little regression from their fast start was expected, but they have a great opportunity to get back on track on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set the Mystics as seven-point favorites at home against a Sun team that is just 2-6 in the 2025 season and has the worst net rating in the WNBA.
So, how should we bet on this matchup?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun +7 (-108)
- Mystics -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sun: +240
- Mystics: -298
Total
- 155.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sun vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 2-6
- Mystics record: 3-6
Sun vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Rayah Marshall – out
- Lindsay Allen – out
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable
- Leila Lacan – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Sun vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mabrey is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday:
This season, the Sun lack proven offensive options after guard Marina Mabrey and veteran center Tina Charles.
So, Mabrey has gotten all the shots she can handle, averaging 17.4 points per game on 15.9 field goal attempts and 8.4 3-point attempts per game.
On top of that, Mabrey has four games with three or more made shots from deep, attempting at least seven 3s in seven of her eight games.
While the Mystics are holding their opponents to under 30 percent from downtown this season, they’re still allowing 8.6 3s per game – the fifth-most in the W.
Mabrey has just 1-for-8 from 3 against Washington in the Sun’s season opener, but she’s knocked down 13 of her last 35 attempts from 3, clearing this prop in three of her last four games.
Sun vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
The Mystics started out the season strong, beating the Sun in one of their early wins, but they have struggled since.
At 3-6, Washington is tied for the fourth-worst record in the WNBA, and it has fallen to 5-4 against the spread in the process.
While the Sun have the worst net rating in the WNBA, they are coming off an impressive win over the Atlanta Dream, who were previously 5-2 this season. Connecticut has some veteran talent with Mabrey and Tina Charles, and it did lose by just five against Washington earlier this season.
The Mystics have a young team, and they’ve really slipped recently, falling to 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating and net rating.
I’m not sold on them pulling away against a Sun team that is coming off by far its best win of the 2025 season.
Pick: Sun +7 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.