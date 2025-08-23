Sun vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 23
The two worst teams in the WNBA's Eastern Conference will face each other on Saturday afternoon.
The Connecticut Sun sit in last place at 8-27, but they're coming off two straight wins against the Washington Mystics. The Sky are also coming off a win, upsetting the New York Liberty as massive underdogs.
If the Sun gets the win today, they'll equal Chicago's record. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sun +2.5 (-112)
- Sky -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sun +118
- Sky -144
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Sun record: 8-27
- Sky record: 9-26
Sun vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese, F - Game Time Decision
- Ariel Atkins, G - Game Time Decision
- Courtney Vandersloot, G - Out For Season
Sun vs. Sky Best WNBA Best Prop
- Tina Charles OVER 13.5 Points (-130)
The Chicago Sky have been the worst defensive team in the WNBA this season, ranking last in defensive rating at 109.7. That could lead to Tina Charles of the Sun having a big game against them. She has scored at least 15 points in the Sun's first two games against the Sky this season, so there's no reason why she can't reach that number again this afternoon.
Sun vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Sun as road underdogs in this one. Statistically, the Sun have been the better team, sporting a net rating of -12.9, while the Sky are last in the WNBA in net rating at -13.4. The Sky also have a turnover issue, ranking last in turnover rate, coughing the ball up on 21.2%, which is 1.7% worse than any other team in the league.
The Sun are hot coming into this game, so let's bet them as road underdogs to at least keep this game close.
Pick: Sun +2.5 (-112) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
