Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
The Utah Jazz return home to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
Utah won its home opener over the Clippers before dropping a one-point contest in Sacramento on Friday night. Phoenix also won its home opener before two straight road losses to the Clippers and Nuggets, and the Suns will be playing their third game in four nights.
The oddsmakers have the Jazz as slight home favorites on Monday night against the Suns.
Can Utah get back on track at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns +1.5 (-115)
- Jazz -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: -102
- Jazz: -118
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, AZFamily
- Suns record: 1-2
- Jazz record: 1-1
Suns vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Dillon Brooks – questionable
- Jalen Green – out
- CJ Huntley – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Suns vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dillon Brooks OVER 2.5 3 Pointers Made (-119)
Dillon Brooks has been letting it fly from long range so far this season. The Suns small forward has attempted 31 3-pointers through three games, going 1-for-8 in the opener, 5-for-10 against the Clippers, and 3-for-13 in Denver.
Brooks clearly isn’t afraid to chuck it up from deep, and he found a bit of a groove over the last two games after a disappointing start to the year.
The Jazz have allowed 38.5 3 point attempts per game this season, the 13th-most in the league, with teams making 14 per game against them. They’ve seen Brook Lopez (5), Zach LaVine (4), and Malik Monk (6) all catch fire from deep so far this season, and there’s no reason to think Brooks won’t add to that list.
Suns vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Suns have had a horrific start to the season defensively, allowing the sixth-most points per game in the league at 126. The Jazz have been good on the defensive end, allowing just 108 and 105 in two games, but that should change against the fast-paced Suns.
Last season, three of the four meetings went over the total, including two matchups that ended up with scores in the 250s.
We’re seeing some high totals early on in the NBA season, but this one isn’t high enough.
Pick: Over 231.5 (-110)
