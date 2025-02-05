Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference and are fresh off a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday heading into tonight’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are in trouble in the West — fighting for the No. 10 seed in the conference. They could make an upgrade at the deadline if they trade for Jimmy Butler, but they’ve also been rumored to be listening to Kevin’s Durant offers.
KD is listed as out on Wednesday night.
After losing back-to-back games to Portland, Phoenix is a major underdog on the road in this matchup.
The Suns are the worst team in the NBA against the spread, so are they a must fade against the West’s top team?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +13 (-112)
- Thunder -13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: +525
- Thunder: -750
Total
- 229 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Suns record: 25-24
- Thunder record: 39-9
Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Kevin Durant – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Jalen Williams – questionable
Suns vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nick Richards OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+114)
Since coming to the Suns, Richards is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game in nine games, hitting double-digit boards in five of them.
Earlier this season, he dominated the Thunder on the glass as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, picking up seven rebounds in less than 12 minutes of playing time.
OKC ranks just 26th in opponent rebounds per game and 25th in rebounding percentage this season. Richards should have a big game on the glass as a result.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-125)
I absolutely love this number for SGA on Wednesday against a Phoenix team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating on the road.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points per game, clearing 31.5 points in 11 of his last 17 games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging a whopping 35.4 points per game. Earlier this season, SGA scored just 28 points against the Suns, but he shot just 11-for-25 from the field.
For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting far better than that (53.3 percent from the field), and he could see a few more looks tonight if Jalen Williams (questionable) sits.
Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This is an easy, auto-fade of the Suns.
Phoenix is the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog (3-8), and it’s won just one of nine games that Durant has missed this season.
Oklahoma City enters this matchup with the No. 1 defensive rating and net rating in the NBA, and it’s relatively healthy if Jalen Williams ends up playing.
The Suns are coming off back-to-back losses on the road against Portland, and they’ve been horrible all season on defense on the road (26th in defensive rating).
The Thunder are 16-7-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, posting an averaging scoring margin of +14.7 points per game in those contests. They’re the obvious team to back in this matchup.
Pick: Thunder -13 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
