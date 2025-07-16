Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to stay undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening.
Phoenix is just 1-2 in Vegas, as it has suffered back-to-back 18-point losses at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.
The Suns have a lot of rotation-level pieces on their roster. Still, they lack a true No. 1 scorer despite Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach, Koby Brea, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, and others suiting up for the team this summer.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as eight-point favorites in this matchup as they look to finish with one of the best records and point differentials of any team in Las Vegas.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +8 (-110)
- Timberwolves -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +285
- Timberwolves: -360
Total
- 183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Suns record: 1-2
- Timberwolves record: 3-0
Suns vs. Timberwolves Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Suns
- Khaman Maluach
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Maluach is averaging 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game so far this summer.
A raw offensive player, Maluach will likely be brought along pretty slowly by Phoenix since the team traded for big man Mark Williams this offseason. Still, after getting Maluach as part of the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns are hoping the youngster can turn into a productive player sooner rather than later.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Terrence Shannon Jr.
The No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Shannon played a big role for the Wolves in the 2024-25 season, especially in the playoffs, where he became a key wing piece off the bench during the team's run to the Western Conference Finals.
Now, he’s dominating in Summer League, averaging 22.7 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Shannon is also chipping in 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per night.
If he plays, he should carry this Wolves team on Wednesday.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Wolves, so they may end up resting some players against an inferior Suns team.
Still, Minnesota has wins by seven, 11, and 16 points so far this summer, holding the Detroit Pistons to just 73 points on Tuesday afternoon.
The Suns have struggled on offense in their last two games, scoring 76 and 80 points, and I think they’ll have a hard time keeping up with a Wolves team that has a ton of first-round talent from the last two drafts.
Rob Dillingham, Shannon, Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, and others all have some NBA experience that should put them a step above Phoenix's top guns.
I’ll lay the points with the Wolves as they aim to stay undefeated in Vegas.
Pick: Timberwolves -8 (-110 at DraftKings)
