Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
The Golden State Warriors have lost back-to-back games and are just 1-3 on the road this season heading into Tuesday night’s matchup at home against the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix pulled off an impressive win on Sunday night against the previously undefeated San Antonio Spurs, but it has also struggled on the road, going 0-3 this season.
As a result, Steph Curry and company are favored in this matchup, and they’d love to get back on track after looking like a true contender early on in the 2025-26 season. With Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green leading the way, Golden State should at least be in the mix for a top-six seed in the West.
As for the Suns, they’re looking to prove the doubters wrong after missing the playoffs last season and falling to one of the lower win total projections in the West ahead of this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference matchup.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +10.5 (-105)
- Warriors -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Suns: +360
- Warriors: -470
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Suns record: 3-4
- Warriors record: 4-3
Suns vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
- Dillon Brooks – out
- Ryan Dunn – probable
- Isaiah Livers – questionable
Warriors Injury Report
- Alex Toohey – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Al Horford – out
Suns vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)
So far this season, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, as he’s grabbed eight or more boards in four of his seven matchups and at least five rebounds in every game this season.
The former lottery pick has carved out a nice role in the rotation early in the season, averaging 31.0 minutes and 11.6 shots per game.
This is a great matchup to bet on him to hit the glass, as Phoenix ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game. Kuminga has also shown he has a great floor when it comes to this prop, picking up at least five boards in all of his appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.
Suns vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are 4-3 this season and have yet to lose at home (3-0) heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns, who are 0-3 on the road this season.
That’s a perfect recipe for this moneyline pick, but there isn’t much value in that.
In my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I explained that I’m betting on Golden State and OKC in a moneyline parlay on Tuesday.
If you want to bet just this game, there is an argument to be made for Golden State.
The Warriors are 4-3 against the spread, but they’ve covered in every game at home, posting an average scoring margin of +12.7 points in those games. On the flip side, Phoenix is 0-3 against the spread on the road, posting an average scoring margin of -17.7 points in those games.
The Suns have won back-to-back games at home over Utah and San Antonio, but they still rank just 21st in net rating and 22nd in defensive rating. Golden State should be able to bounce back from some rough road showings, especially with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all expected to suit up in this game.
Pick: Warriors -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
