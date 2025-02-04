Super Bowl 2025 Squares Game (Printable, Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet for Chiefs vs. Eagles)
Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will close out the NFL season on Feb. 9, and there’s a way to get everyone involved in the game.
With the Eagles and Chiefs matching up in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, there is a ton of intrigue. Not only are the Chiefs looking to make history as the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row, but head coach Andy Reid is facing his former team (again) in the biggest game of the season.
Kansas City is favored in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 49.5 points.
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the United States, and there are many reasons why. Some people do it for the love of the game, some are betting on it, some are in it for the commercials and others for the halftime show.
No matter what your football knowledge is, or how invested you are in the game, Super Bowl Squares are an easy way to get involved in the action – and it’s completely random when it comes to who wins!
Here's a guide on how to play, as well as a printable Super Bowl Squares sheet to get you started!
How to Play Super Bowl Squares
Even if you aren’t well-versed in the NFL, Super Bowl Squares is a game that anyone can play – and it doesn’t matter if you have a leg up in football knowledge.
To play Super Bowl Squares, you need to start with a 10 by 10 grid and label it with the names of the two teams – in this case the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles – with one going across the rows and the other on the columns.
Then, you have to get the entries into the contest. People will buy a "square" on the grid for a fixed price – for this example, we’ll use $10. So, if you fill all of the squares in the 10 by 10 grid, you'll have a $1,000 pot for this year's Super Bowl.
After buying a square, the person then randomly selects a location on the grid to put their name. This place will designate the score that they need to end up a winner in one of the quarters – or at the end of the game.
From there, the person organizing the game will randomly draw numbers between 0-9 to place across the top of the grid and down the side. It’s important to randomly draw the numbers so contestants don’t know the number they are getting when they select their square. This creates the randomness of the game – there really is no “skill” involved.
For example, your grid could have numbers going across the top in this order: 3,4,7,8,6,1,9,2,0 -- and down the side in this order: 9,0,5,4,8,3,6,1,2.
At the end of every quarter, the last digit of the score for each team is plotted on the grid. So, if the end of the first quarter ends with the Chiefs leading 3-, the square that has the Chiefs side with a three and the Eagles side with a 0 would be the winner for that quarter.
This goes on for each quarter of the game and – of course – for the final score. Here's what a Super Bowl Squares grid will look like if it is not filled out. (You can print this to use yourself)!
Printable, Downloadable Super Bowl Squares Sheet
Super Bowl Squares Winnings Breakdown
When it comes to deciding the winnings breakdown for Super Bowl Squares, usually the winners of the first three quarters of the game are the same amount. Then, the person with the correct square for the final score will receive a bigger sum.
So, in a $1,000 pot, the breakdown could look like this:
- First Quarter: $200
- Second Quarter: $200
- Third Quarter: $200
- Full Game: $400
Super Bowl Squares are pretty random, but it makes for a fun game for all parties involved since it puts everyone on an equal playing field! Since you’re not strategically picking a number or team, it really comes down to the luck of the draw.
Best of luck to those who decide to enter into a Super Bowl Squares pool for Super Bowl LIX!
