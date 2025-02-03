Super Bowl 59 Betting Trends: History Says Trust Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs to Cover
There are plenty of betting trends to help illustrate the excellence of Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, and we have another for you on the heels of Super Bowl LIX.
The Kansas City Chiefs, a small favorite against the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s matchup for the Lombardi Trophy, will look to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Luckily for them, history shows that the team is in good shape with Patrick Mahomes under center.
The Chiefs are unbeaten when laying inside of a field goal in the postseason with Mahomes under center. Kansas City was an underdog in the first Super Bowl meeting between these two franchises two seasons ago, catching 2.5 points against Philadelphia in the thrilling win.
This time around, KC is the small favorite after beating the Bills in the AFC Championship Game to set up a matchup against the elite ground game of the Eagles, who will try to stop history.
Mahomes is an all-time talent with a Hall of Fame resume already 17-3 in the postseason 3-1 in the Super Bowl.
With such a strong record it makes sense that the Chiefs have immense success when its a projected barnburner, and we may be in for a similar set up in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
For now, here are the updated betting odds.
Super Bowl 59 Betting Odds
Spread
- Eagles: +1.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +106
- Chiefs: -124
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
