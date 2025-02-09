Super Bowl 59 Last-Minute Bets and Picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles
We are just a couple of hours away from opening kick off at Super Bowl 59!
If you're rushing to place some bets that you swear you meant to do earlier in the week, have no fear, I have you covered. I'm going to break down which sides I'm backing as well as a few prop bets I love for this game that you can place at the last minute.
Let's dive into them.
Super Bowl 2025 Last-Minute Bets and Picks
- Chiefs to Win (-120) via BetMGM
- Total Successful Third Down Conversions OVER 11.5 (+120) via BetMGM
- Total Players with a Pass Attempt OVER 1.5 (+170) via Caesars
- DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250) via DraftKings
- JuJu Smith Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-142) via DraftKings
Chiefs to Win (-120)
We're going to forget about the spread and just take the Chiefs on the moneyline to win this game. I could list off stats to try to prove how the Eagles are the better and more skilled team, but that's what I did the past two Super Bowls and lived to regret betting against the Chiefs.
The fact of the matter is that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City coaching staff is at their best in big moments and their experience in being able to pull out wins in close games will prove invaluable. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I won't get fooled again.
Total Successful Third Down Conversions OVER 11.5 (+120)
This might just be my favorite bet of the entire game. Both teams rank inside the top 10 in third down conversion rate and they average a combined 11.9 third down conversions per game this season. I expect plenty of third and short opportunities resulting in at least 12 third down conversions.
Total Players with a Pass Attempt OVER 1.5 (+170)
This is one of my favorite bets that I get in on every season. It's for at least three players to record a pass attempt. Obviously, the most likely path to victory for this bet is for a non-qb to throw a pass on a trick play. With it being the Super Bowl, teams will use every tool they have to try to get the win and a non-qb throwing a pass isn't a rare occurrence in the sport's biggest game. Remember the Philly Special?
DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Despite A.J. Brown having much shorter odds to score a touchdown, DeVonta Smith actually had more receiving touchdowns than him in the regular season with eight. He also hauled in one more reception with 68 compared to Brown's 67. That leads me to believe there's some value in the Eagles' No. 2 receiver to find the end zone.
JuJu Smith Schuster OVER 1.5 Receptions (-142)
JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his role in the Chiefs' offense increase in the playoffs while DeAndre Hopkins has taken a bit of a backseat, playing just 18% of snaps last week compared to Smith-Schuster who played 58% of snaps. JuJu also hauled in two key passes, resulting in 60 yards through the air. If he plays that big of a role in the Kansas City game plan, he's a solid bet to haul in at least two receptions.
