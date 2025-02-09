Super Bowl FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Chiefs vs. Eagles and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win
FanDuel is celebrating by offering you a bet $5, get $200 if you win’ welcome bonus when you create a brand new account with the sportsbook. There is no FanDuel promo code required to jump in with one of the top sportsbooks in the game.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Big Game offer
Before you claim your bonus, there are some terms and conditions that you need to be aware of to make sure you take full advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer:
- You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim this welcome bonus.
- You must make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Your initial wager must be at least $5. If it wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will send you $200 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance, otherwise they will be removed from your account.
- If you satisfy all these terms and conditions, you’ll be able to claim your bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
All new FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible to claim the welcome bonus listed above. Here are some more Super Bowl-centric offers from FanDuel:
- Super Bowl Squares from FanDuel: Bet on specific score outcomes for the Super Bowl by selecting the last digit of the score that you think each team will have for each quarter and the end of both halves. For example, if you think the first quarter score will be Eagles 10, Chiefs 7, then select 0 for the Eagles and 7 for the Chiefs. You can bet on Squares either on the FanDuel app or their printable squares sheet.
- $5 Million Touchdown Jackpot: FanDuel users have the chance to share a $5 million jackpot on Super Bowl Sunday. All you must do is log into your FanDuel account, claim the Sweepstakes Token, and bet on who you think scores a touchdown in the Big Game. If the player you choose scores the first or last touchdown, you will receive an equal share of $2.5 million in bonus bets with other promotion participants who used their Sweepstakes Token on that player. If the player you selected scores the first AND last touchdowns, you will receive an equal share of $5 million in bonus bets.
- Kick of Destiny 3: Back for a third installment, FanDuel users can enter their free pick of who will win the Kick of Destiny 3 and win a share of $10 million in bonus bets. To enter, simply login to FanDuel Sportsbook, click on the Kick of Destiny icon on your homepage and select either Peyton or Eli Manning to win the competition. Then, sit back on Super Bowl Sunday and watch live before the Super Bowl starts to see who wins.
How to win $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
It’s easy to claim this FanDuel welcome offer. Simply follow these:
- Register: Sign up for FanDuel by entering your personal information, such as your email address, date of birth, and home address.
- Make a deposit: Deposit a minimum of $5 into your FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for this FanDuel Big Game offer.
- Place a bet: Bet on the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl or any other market.
- Use your bonus: If your initial bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel. You will have seven days from issuance to use them.
Compare Super Bowl betting promos
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
Super Bowl Betting Promo
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZR1000
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
1 bonus bet
$200 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
Minimum Deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum Bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to Use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.