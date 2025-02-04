Super Bowl Favorites All-Time ATS Record (History Says Pick the Winner of the Super Bowl to Cover)
It’s the biggest betting event of the calendar year with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner.
We have a litany of betting coverage for you that you can find here but let's get you set with some of the simple historical trends of the Super Bowl ahead of Super Bowl 59 between the Eagles and Chiefs.
Kansas City is a small favorite in this game against Philadelphia, a one-and-a-half-point favorite in its quest for a third straight title. History looks favorably on the favorites in the big game straight up, but not against the spread.
This is a rematch from Super Bowl 57 where the Chiefs won as underdogs against the Eagles, breaking from the historical trend as Patrick Mahomes continues to be a cash cow in the postseason.
However, history sides with the favorites in the Super Bowl. In a game with a small point spread, it appears that this game is focusing on picking the winner of the game, which would help draw you to the back-to-back winner on Super Bowl Sunday.
For what it’s worth, the winning team has covered at an incredibly high clip, per Evan Abrams of the Action Network. The chalk is 49-7-2 in the Super Bowl.
Here’s how favorites have fared in Super Bowl betting history.
Super Bowl Betting Favorites Record
- Straight Up: 36-22
- Against the Spread: 27-29-2
