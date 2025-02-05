Super Bowl National Anthem Length Prediction, Pick and History (Jon Batiste)
The Super Bowl has a long history of novelty prop bets that get bettors across the country focusing in on some things that have nothing to do with the actual outcome of the game.
One of the most popular throughout the years has been the length of the National Anthem. Get your stop watches out as it's Jon Batiste who will be singing this year's anthem in New Orleans. Let's take a look at the latest over/under on how long it will take him to sing The Star-Spangled Banner and then I'll dive into the betting history of this specific prop.
Super Bowl 2025 National Anthem OVER/UNDER
- OVER 120.5 seconds -142
- UNDER 120.5 seconds +114
Keep in mind that this prop bet won't be available in many states. FanDuel Canada has been the first sportsbook to release the OVER/UNDER on the National Anthem length.
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting History
Super Bowl
Singer
OVER/UNDER
Super Bowl 58
Reba McEntire
UNDER
Super Bowl 57
Chris Stapleton
OVER
Super Bowl 56
Mickey Guyton
OVER
Super Bowl 55
Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church
OVER
Super Bowl 54
Demi Lovato
UNDER
Super Bowl 53
Gladys Knight
OVER
Super Bowl 52
P!NK
UNDER
Super Bowl 51
Luke Bryan
UNDER
Super Bowl 50
Lady Gaga
OVER
Super Bowl 49
Idina Menzel
OVER
Super Bowl 48
Renee Fleming
UNDER
Super Bowl 47
Alicia Keys
OVER
Super Bowl 46
Kelly Clarkson
PUSH
Super Bowl 45
Christina Aguilera
UNDER
Super Bowl 44
Carrie Underwood
OVER
Super Bowl 43
Jennifer Hudson
OVER
Super Bowl 42
Jordin Sparks
OVER
Super Bowl 41
Billy Joel
UNDER
The OVER is 10-6-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.
Super Bowl National Anthem Prediction
We have a somewhat recent example of Jon Batiste performing the National Anthem at a sporting event. He performed the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game which you can watch here.
The key for this bet, especially when it comes to Batiste, is how the sportsbook will grade the bet. Some books will start the timing at the first note, instrument or voice, while others will start the timing at the first note sung, meaning an instrumental intro won't count towards the time. Batiste, at the NBA All-Star game, had a length instrumental intro to the song before he started singing.
At FanDuel Canada, they state the bet is "Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice)" meaning I love the OVER at 120.5 seconds.
If the sportsbook you bet this at goes by vocals only, I'd take the under as Batiste isn't one to vocally drag out a song.
