SI

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Prediction, Pick and History (Jon Batiste)

A deep dive into one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets: the length of the National Anthem.

Iain MacMillan

Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59.
Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Super Bowl has a long history of novelty prop bets that get bettors across the country focusing in on some things that have nothing to do with the actual outcome of the game.

One of the most popular throughout the years has been the length of the National Anthem. Get your stop watches out as it's Jon Batiste who will be singing this year's anthem in New Orleans. Let's take a look at the latest over/under on how long it will take him to sing The Star-Spangled Banner and then I'll dive into the betting history of this specific prop.

Super Bowl 2025 National Anthem OVER/UNDER

Odds via FanDuel Canada.

  • OVER 120.5 seconds -142
  • UNDER 120.5 seconds +114

Keep in mind that this prop bet won't be available in many states. FanDuel Canada has been the first sportsbook to release the OVER/UNDER on the National Anthem length.

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting History

Super Bowl

Singer

OVER/UNDER

Super Bowl 58

Reba McEntire

UNDER

Super Bowl 57

Chris Stapleton

OVER

Super Bowl 56

Mickey Guyton

OVER

Super Bowl 55

Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church

OVER

Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato

UNDER

Super Bowl 53

Gladys Knight

OVER

Super Bowl 52

P!NK

UNDER

Super Bowl 51

Luke Bryan

UNDER

Super Bowl 50

Lady Gaga

OVER

Super Bowl 49

Idina Menzel

OVER

Super Bowl 48

Renee Fleming

UNDER

Super Bowl 47

Alicia Keys

OVER

Super Bowl 46

Kelly Clarkson

PUSH

Super Bowl 45

Christina Aguilera

UNDER

Super Bowl 44

Carrie Underwood

OVER

Super Bowl 43

Jennifer Hudson

OVER

Super Bowl 42

Jordin Sparks

OVER

Super Bowl 41

Billy Joel

UNDER

The OVER is 10-6-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.

Super Bowl National Anthem Prediction

We have a somewhat recent example of Jon Batiste performing the National Anthem at a sporting event. He performed the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game which you can watch here.

The key for this bet, especially when it comes to Batiste, is how the sportsbook will grade the bet. Some books will start the timing at the first note, instrument or voice, while others will start the timing at the first note sung, meaning an instrumental intro won't count towards the time. Batiste, at the NBA All-Star game, had a length instrumental intro to the song before he started singing.

At FanDuel Canada, they state the bet is "Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice)" meaning I love the OVER at 120.5 seconds.

If the sportsbook you bet this at goes by vocals only, I'd take the under as Batiste isn't one to vocally drag out a song.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting