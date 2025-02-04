Super Bowl Underdogs All-Time ATS Record (What does History Say About Eagles Chances of Winning Super Bowl 59?)
The Super Bowl brings the biggest menu of betting of the year, but let’s focus on simply the point spread and what the big game history says about how to bet on the point spread.
Everybody loves an underdog story, but betting on the underdog hasn’t yielded profits for sports bettors in the big game, which you can find below. Despite the closely lined spread, the Chiefs are the favorites in this one meaning the Eagles are going against history in this one.
Ironically, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl 57 meeting against the Eagles, so could this particular matchup yield another minor upset? The Chiefs were +2.5 in the first meeting while the Eagles entered Super Bowl 59 +1.5 as each team is viewed as relatively equal.
Patrick Mahomes has thrived in closely lined spreads in the postseason in his career, and this game fits the bill yet again.
For what it's worth, the winning team of the Super Bowl has covered the point spread in 88% of games (49-7-2). Of course with a small point spread, it's likely the winner will cover.
You can find how betting underdogs do in the Super below!
Super Bowl Betting Underdogs Record
- Straight Up: 32-36
- Against the Spread: 29-27-2
