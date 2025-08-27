Suzan Lamens vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Wimbledon champion and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek is a massive favorite in the second round of the 2025 US Open against Suzan Lamens, who is making her first US Open appearance.
Lamens has won three matches at Grand Slams this year, but she now has a tough matchup against the No. 2 player in the world.
Swiatek cruised through the first round in straight sets, and she’s expected to do that again with the match total set at just 16.5 on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to the second round, and my prediction for this battle on Thursday morning.
Suzan Lamens vs. Iga Swiatek Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Suzan Lamens: +2000
- Iga Swiatek: -5000
Total
- 16.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Suzan Lamens vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Suzan Lamens: How Did They Get Here?
Lamens is playing in her first US Open, but she beat American Valerie Glozman in straight sets in the first round.
She has only competed in Grand Slams in 2025, but Lamens has a pair of second-round appearances (Australian Open and Wimbledon) already under her belt.
Iga Swiatek: How Did They Get Here?
Swiatek dominated Emiliana Arango (6-1, 6-2) in the first round, and she’s looking to build on an impressive profile at the US Open.
The No. 2 player in the world has four straight appearances in at least the fourth round, and she made the quarterfinals in 2024.
Suzan Lamens vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds, Swiatek has an implied probability of 98.04 percent to advance to the third round.
The Wimbledon champion has been fairly successful at the US Open in her career, considering she won in 2022 and made the quarters in 2024, giving her a major advantage in experience in this match.
Lamens is playing in her first US Open, and she has only made the second round in the Australian Open and Wimbledon in her career in Grand Slams (three events).
It would be shocking to see her pull off an upset, and instead, I think Swiatek advances in straight sets.
The 2022 champ needed just 15 games to get through the first round.
Pick: Swiatek to Win (-5000), Under 16.5 Games (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.