Syracuse vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Both the Syracuse Orange and Pitt Panthers are under .500 in ACC play, but oddsmakers believe that the Panthers are the far better team – at least with the odds for Tuesday’s matchup.
Pitt is favored by 10.5 points in this game as Syracuse is off back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Miami to fall to 5-10 in conference play.
Meanwhile, Pitt is No. 51 in KenPom and features an elite offense (36th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency) heading into this matchup. Still, the Panthers are just 15-10 overall and need a strong finish to the regular season (and the ACC Tournament) to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament this March.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s ACC contest.
Syracuse vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Syracuse +10.5 (-108)
- Pitt -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Syracuse: +455
- Pitt: -625
Total
- 146.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Syracuse vs. Pitt How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Syracuse record: 11-15
- Pitt record: 15-10
Syracuse vs. Pitt Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Syracuse Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Eddie Lampkin Jr. OVER 11.5 Points (-125)
Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field, and he’s scored 14, 22, and 26 points in his last three games.
Lampkin has double-digit shot attempts in each of those games, and he has also taken at least six free throws in all three. While Lampkin is the No. 2 scoring option behind J.J. Starling, he should see enough touches to push this prop. He had 10 points on nine shots against Pitt earlier this season.
Pitt Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Ishmael Leggett OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-134)
This prop is a steal for Leggett, as he’s picked up six or more boards in eight of his last nine games.
On top of that, Leggett is coming off of a 10-rebound game – his third double-digit rebound game of the season. Earlier this season, Leggett had six boards in a road win over this Syracuse team.
Syracuse vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick
The Orange have not been good this season, but this is a lot of points to give a team that is 5-3 against the spread on the road this season.
Cuse has four losses since Jan. 1 by double digits, and three of them came to ranked opponents in Duke, Clemson and Louisville. In addition to that, Syracuse hung tough with Pitt at home earlier this season, losing by just four points.
The Panthers are the better team – they outrank the Orange in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency – but Pitt also gives up over 71 points per game, a welcome sign for a Syracuse offense that is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country.
I believe Pitt will win this game, but it hasn’t been dominant in ACC play or as a home favorite (8-6 ATS). I think the Orange can keep this matchup within 10 on Tuesday.
Pick: Syracuse +10.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
