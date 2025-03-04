Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
SMU has two games left in the regular season and if they want to make the NCAA Tournament, they need to, at the very least, win both of those contests starting with a matchup with Syracuse tonight.
The Mustangs are fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Stanford on the weekend, but hope to get back on track with a dominant win against a subpar Syracuse team.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this ACC showdown.
Syracuse vs. SMU Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Syracuse +13.5 (-115)
- SMU -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Syracuse +675
- SMU -1100
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Syracuse vs. SMU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Syracuse Record: 12-17 (6-12 Conference)
- SMU Record: 21-8 (12-6 Conference)
Syracuse vs. SMU Best Prop Bets
Syracuse Prop Bet
- J.J. Starling OVER 3.5 Assists (+140) via BetMGM
J.J. Starling is averaging 2.7 assists per game, but he has reached at least three in five straight contests. Now, he and Syracuse get to face a SMU team that has allowed 15.4 assists per game, which ranks 321st in the country. At a +140 price tag, Starling seems to be in a great spot to hit four assists tonight.
SMU Prop Bet
- Chuck Harris OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-190) via BetMGM
SMU doesn't take a ton of three-point shots, but when they do, it's typically Chuck Harris taking them. He should be in a great spot tonight when he and the rest of the Mustangs get to take on a Syracuse team that ranks 236th in opponent three-point field goal percentage at 34.7%.
Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
The Syracuse defense is atrocious, coming into tonight ranking 300th in defensive efficiency and 275th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, SMU comes in at 91st and 40th in those two respective categories.
As if the defensive matchup didn't already favor Syracuse by a significant margin. The Mustangs also outrank them offensively, coming in at 21st in offensive efficiency while Syracuse ranks 163rd.
Don't be afraid of the big spread, lay the points with the Mustangs.
Pick: SMU -13.5 (-105) via BetMGM
