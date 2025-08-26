Syracuse vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium sets the stage Saturday for a clash of Orange as Tennessee and Syracuse collide in one of the marquee Week 1 matchups.
The Volunteers enter the year ranked in the preseason top 25 after a 10-win campaign and a College Football Playoff berth, but major questions linger at quarterback following Nico Iamaleava’s transfer.
Syracuse arrives off a breakthrough 10-3 season under Fran Brown, punctuated by a Holiday Bowl blowout and optimism that the program is no longer a mid-tier ACC afterthought.
With SEC power colliding against ACC momentum, this opener feels like a proving ground for both trajectories.
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Syracuse +13.5 (-105)
- Tennessee -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Syracuse (+420)
- Tennessee (-580)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-100)
Syracuse vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 0-0
- Tennessee Record: 0-0
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
Rickie Collins, Quarterback – Syracuse
Collins is a redshirt sophomore with big upside, bringing mobility and a live arm that could give the Orange a dimension they lacked even during last year’s 10-win run. His ability to buy time in the pocket will be tested immediately against a Tennessee defense that ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense and returns dominant pieces in the secondary like Boo Carter and Jermod McCoy. If Collins shows composure under pressure and connects on a few explosive throws, he could stretch the Vols’ defense in ways most ACC teams couldn’t manage. But if he struggles early, Tennessee’s experienced pass rush will feast, and the game could get away from Syracuse quickly.
Syracuse vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
While Tennessee boasts a deeper roster and elite defense, laying nearly two touchdowns in Week 1 feels ambitious given their uncertainty at quarterback. Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger are battling to replace Iamaleava, but neither brings proven SEC-level consistency, and losing SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson strips the Vols of a safety valve. Syracuse’s defense remains flawed, but Fran Brown’s transfer-heavy rebuild in the front seven should make them more disruptive than last year’s 96th-ranked unit.
Offensively, Collins’ dual-threat ability combined with playmakers on the perimeter gives Syracuse a chance to hit chunk plays, especially if Tennessee’s new-look offense starts slowly. Fran Brown also knows Heupel’s system from his days at Georgia, giving Syracuse an edge in preparation that most underdogs don’t enjoy. With Tennessee likely leaning on its defense and run game, this matchup sets up for a grind rather than a blowout. Syracuse may not have the firepower to win outright, but catching 13.5 points feels like the sharper side.
Pick: Syracuse +13.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
