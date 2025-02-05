Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Bucs Viewed as Dark Horse
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers backed up its strong season with another NFC South winning campaign in 2024.
While the Bucs failed to make much noise in the postseason, the team is viewed as the biggest contender out of the NFC South heading into the offseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has proven he is a high-end quarterback in the Tampa Bay system and Todd Bowles has continued to put out a strong defense.
Tampa Bay is grouped in the middle of the pack when it comes to Super Bowl odds, which you can find below, but with its path to the postseason clearer than others, the team has respectable odds.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3300
Tampa Bay Viewed as Super Bowl Threat
The Bucs proved last season that the team can handle offensive coordinator turnover. After losing Dave Canales to the head coaching job in Carolina, the team will need to replace OC Liam Coen, who took over as HC in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.
Tampa Bay’s offense with Mayfield at the center of it, flanked by future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and budding star running back Bucky Irving, should still be a near-elite one no matter who is calling plays, but it’s a hole on the roster nonetheless.
As for the defense, Tampa Bay has always produced elite defensive line play which has made the roster a reliable one in the underwhelming NFC South, going from the Tom Brady era to the Mayfield era fairly seamlessly.
The ceiling of Tampa Bay may be questioned, but the team has proven consistent over the last few years, which is why the team has been grouped with the likes of the Vikings and Chargers as potential dark horse threats.
