Taylor Jenkins Firing Causes Grizzlies NBA Championship Odds to Plummett
The Memphis Grizzlies' odds to win the NBA Championship continue to fall after news broke on Friday that they have parted ways with their head coach, Taylor Jenkins.
Typically, midseason coach firings happen when a team is completely out of the playoff picture and is already preparing for the offseason. Rarely, if ever, do we see a team fire their head coach when they're about to begin a playoff run.
Not only that, but the Grizzlies still have a great shot at a high seed in the postseason. They're 15 games above .500 at 44-29 and are just 3.5 games back from the No. 2 spot, currently held by the Houston Rockets.
To be fair, the Grizzlies have struggled since the All-Star break, going 8-11 in that period, but is a small slump enough to justify firing a head coach before a playoff run?
Whatever the reason for the firing, the fact remains that the Grizzlies' odds to win the NBA Championship continue to fall. They were set at +3000 at the All-Star Break, but are as low as +9500 now at some sportsbooks.
Grizzlies Championship Odds
- +9500 at FanDuel Sportsbook
At +9500 odds, the Grizzlies have an implied probability of just 1.04% of winning the NBA Finals.
It has not yet been announced who will be serving as the team's head coach for the remainder of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.