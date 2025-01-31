Taylor Swift Prop Bet Odds: Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift After Super Bowl 59?
While the biggest storyline during Super Bowl LIX will be the result between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, afterwards the focus may shift elsewhere -- and that includes in the betting market.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is famously dating singer/songwriter Taylor Swift -- one of the most famous people in the world -- and their romance has become a staple of Chiefs games over the last few seasons.
So much so, that FanDuel Canada has released odds for whether or not Kelce will propose to Swift following the result of Super Bowl LIX.
Now, it appears that Kelce proposing is a long shot -- at least according to oddsmakers.
At +750, oddsmakers are giving just an 11.76 percent chance (based on implied probability) that Kelce will propose to Swift after the game. The -1500 odds for "No" showcase an implied probability of 93.75 percent that Kelce doesn't propose.
There are a lot of factors that could go into a potential proposal following Super Bowl LIX. First off, the Chiefs would likely need to win the game, as it wouldn't make much sense for Kelce to make a public proposal after losing the biggest game of the season.
Secondly, it's unclear (obviously) if the two have reached the stage in their relationship where this is on the table. Kelce and Swift have shared several postgame embraces after playoff games, but it's hard to suggest that the Chiefs star would look to double-down on a potential third-straight Super Bowl win with a proposal.
For Swift and Kelce fans, their postgame interaction may be the highlight of the night. And, if you want to get bold and predict a proposal, the +750 odds are intriguing at least.
However, since Kansas City is only a 1.5-point favorite, the Chiefs winning -- to set up a potential proposal moment -- is far from a guarantee.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
