TCU vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 19
The No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs hold the top spot in the Big 12 and have won three games in a row heading into a road matchup with the 8-18 Arizona State Sun Devils.
ASU has lost 11 games in a row, falling to 2-12 in Big 12 play, ahead of only the UCF Knights and Houston Cougars.
So far this season, Arizona State is 0-4 against top-25 opponents, and it’s set as a massive underdog at home against Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, Madison Conner, and this loaded TCU roster.
The Horned Frogs are 5-2 straight up on the road this season, but can they cover a near-20-point spread?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 clash.
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- TCU -19.5 (-110)
- Arizona State +19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- TCU: -4500
- Arizona State: +1700
Total
- 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
TCU vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mullet Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- TCU record: 24-3
- Arizona State record: 8-18
TCU vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
TCU Key Players to Watch
- Hailey Van Lith, Guard – 17.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.5 APG
This season, Van Lith has bounced back from her time as LSU, proving why she’s one of the best guards in the country.
The senior guard is second on the team in points per game, first in assists per game, and third in rebounds per game while shooting over 44 percent from the field. She has also scored in double figures in all but two of her games this season.
Arizona State Key Players to Watch
- Tyi Skinner, Guard – 16.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.8 APG
This season, Skinner has been one of the better shooters in the conference, knocking down 38.0 percent of her 3-point shots on 6.4 attempts per game.
The Sun Devils have struggled to score the ball efficiently, and they may need a long-range attack if they want to keep this game close against the top team in the Big 12. Skinner has upped her game as of late, averaging 17.8 points per game and scoring 20 or more points twice in her last five matchups.
TCU vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
So far this season, TCU has just two road wins in Big 12 play that have come by 20 or more points, but I think this matchup suits them well.
The Sun Devils have gone in the tank, especially on the defensive end where they rank 354th in the country in opponent points per game. Not only that, but Arizona State lost to UCF (2-13 in the Big 12) earlier this month.
The two 20-point road wins in the conference that TCU has have come against UCF and Texas Tech, two of the four worst teams in the conference. So, this team can run away with games against inferior competition.
Arizona State’s defensive struggles will be an issue against a TCU offense that ranks 13th in the country in field goal percentage and 21st in points per game. The Sun Devils, for comparison, are just 189th in field goal percentage and 98th in points per game.
This should be a lopsided finish on Wednesday.
Pick: TCU -19.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.