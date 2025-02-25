TCU vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
TCU and West Virginia are sitting in the middle of the pack of the Big 12 so tonight's game between the two schools will be pivotal in deciding seeding in the upcoming conference tournament.
The two teams faced off earlier this month and TCU managed to squeak out a 65-60 win. Can The Mountaineers avenge the loss on their home court tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
TCU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- TCU +7.5 (-115)
- West Virginia -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- TCU +260
- West Virginia -325
Total
- 128.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
TCU vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- TCU Record: 15-12 (8-8 Conference)
- West Virginia Record: 16-11 (7-9 Conference)
TCU vs. West Virginia Best Prop Bets
Vasean Allette OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-130) via BetMGM
West Virginia has a bit of a rebounding problem. The Mountaineers rank 299th in rebounding percentage, grabbing 47.5% of available rebounds. That could lead to TCU, specifically Vasean Allette, having a big game on the boards. He grabbed 11 rebounds the last time these two teams met, now we just need him to grab five for us to win this bet.
Jonathan Powell UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+140) via BetMGM
Jonathan Powell has taken fewer three-point attempts of late, including putting up just three shots from beyond the arc in their latest game against Texas Tech. Now, he and the rest of West Virginia will have to take on a TCU team that allows teams to shoot just 30.9% from three-point land. With those two factors in mind, I'll take the UNDER on his three-point field goal total tonight.
TCU vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
TCU is a tough team to back on the road. The Horned Frogs' average scoring margin falls from +9.4 at home down to -12.2 on the road, a difference of 21.6 points. Their effective field goal percentage drops 5.4% and their opponent effective field goal percentage increases 5.7%. They also turn the ball over 3.2 more times per game and their rebounding rate falls 3.7%.
Meanwhile, West Virginia ranks 73rd in opponent turnovers per possession and 25th in defensive efficiency. The Horned Frogs don't have the style of play to take down the Mountaineers on West Virginia's home court.
I'll lay the points with the home team.
Pick: West Virginia -7.5 (-105) via BetMGM
