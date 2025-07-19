Team Collier vs. Team Clark Prediction, Odds, Rosters and Best Bets for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star features a ton of the game’s best players in Indiana, but it won’t have Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, as she’s taken herself out of the action after aggravating a groin injury that has hampered her this season.
With Clark out, her team has moved from a 2.5-point underdog to a four-point underdog at some of the best betting sites. Napheesa Collier – the other Team Captain – and her squad are the favorite in Saturday night’s matchup.
The WNBA All-Star Game is all about entertaining the fans, and bettors should expect a higher-scoring game than last season, as the All-Star Game was used as a tune up for the U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Here’s a look at the odds, rosters and my prediction for Saturday night’s All-Star festivities.
Team Collier vs. Team Clark Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Team Collier -4 (-110)
- Team Clark +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Team Collier: -170
- Team Clark: +142
Total
- 255.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Team Collier Roster
- Breanna Stewart
- Allisha Gray
- Napheesa Collier
- Nneka Ogwumike
- Paige Bueckers
- Courtney Williams
- Skylar Diggins
- Angel Reese
- Alyssa Thomas
- Kelsey Plum
- Rhyne Howard (out due to injury)
- Kayla McBride (replacing Howard due to injury)
Team Clark Roster
- Aliyah Boston
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Caitlin Clark (out due to injury)
- A’ja Wilson
- Satou Sabally
- Kelsey Mitchell
- Gabby Williams
- Sonia Citron
- Kiki Iriafen
- Jackie Young
- Kayla Thornton
- Brionna Jones (replacing Sabally due to injury)
- Brittney Sykes (replacing Clark due to injury)
Team Collier vs. Team Clark Prediction and Pick
The WNBA All-Star Game is unique when it comes to trends, as the league has played the USWNT against a group of All-Stars in the years of the Olympics (like last season) as a tune up. So, there are some games that are lower-scoring than others.
In the last few additions of captains picking the WNBA All-Star Game teams, there have been some really high scoring games:
- 2023: Team Stewart 143, Team Wilson 127 – 270 total points
- 2022: Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112 – 246 total points
- 2019: Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126 – 255 total points
Offenses continue to improve in the WNBA, especially with more and more knockdown 3-point shooters entering the game, and it’s interesting that even with Clark out, the total has gone up by four points.
Since I don’t love betting a side in a game that doesn’t count, I’d much rather take a shot on the OVER.
The remaining WNBA All-Stars played a hard-fought game against the players on Team USA last season, but this year is going to be about putting on a show for the fans. After seeing two of the last three All-Star games in this format hit 255 points, I wouldn't be shocked to see both teams in the mid-100s on Saturday night.
Pick: OVER 255.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
