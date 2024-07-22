Team USA Expected to Dominate Women's Basketball Field in Opening Olympic Odds
Can Team USA win an eighth straight gold medal in women's basketball in the 2024 Olympics?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think so, setting Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, and company as odds-on favorites (-1800) to win the gold medal this summer.
The Women's Olympic Basketball Group Play stage kicks off on Sunday, July 28 with China taking on Spain at 7:30 a.m. EST, and Team USA will play its first game against Japan (who won the silver medal in the 2020 Olympics) on Monday.
Team USA did lose the WNBA All-Star Game against other stars in the W, but this team is well-equipped to handle the talent from the rest of the world, with some of the game's brightest names leading the way.
Based on the -1800 odds that Team USA has been given at DraftKings, the implied probability that the Americans finish with the gold medal is 94.74 percent. No other team is shorter than +2200 to win the gold in 2024.
Here's a look at the full odds for the gold in women's basketball, with Australia, Spain and France currently leading the way as the top contenders to knock off the USA and end its gold-medal streak.
Women's 2024 Olympic Basketball Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- USA: -1800
- Australia: +2200
- Spain: +2200
- France: +2800
- Belgium: +3000
- Japan: +3000
- China: +3500
- Canada: +3500
- Serbia: +8000
- Germany: +10000
- Puerto Rico: +15000
- Nigeria: +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
