Team USA Heavily Favored in Odds for International Friendly vs. Team Canada
Team USA begins a series of international friendlies with the USA Basketball Showcase against Team Canada on Wednesday, July 10.
The United States was dealt a bit of a shocking blow on Wednesday, as Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from the team to prepare for the upcoming season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard missed the end of the 2023-24 campaign and most of L.A.'s playoff run with a knee injury.
Despite that, the US is heavily favored against a Canadian team that features NBA players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks, and RJ Barrett.
Canada won't be an easy out in the Olympics, and this is a good chance for the United States to see where it is in terms of team chemistry this summer.
Team USA vs. Team Canada Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oddsmakers are all over the United States to win this game, favoring it by 11.5 points. Not only that, but the US is -660 to win (an implied probability of 86.84 percent).
It will be interesting to see how seriously Team USA takes this friendly and what the rotations look like with stars such as Steph Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum highlighting the roster.
