Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins practiced in a limited capacity ahead of Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has been ruled out with a concussion.
Higgins felt concussion symptoms after the team's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills, just a few weeks after he suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots and missed the team's Thanksgiving game against Baltimore.
Clearly, the Bengals don't want to rush their star receiver back into action, especially since head injuries are extremely serious. Higgins was absent from an upset win for the Bengals in Baltimore on Thanksgiving, yet oddsmakers have set Cincy as a two-point home underdog in this matchup.
This season, Higgins has 46 receptions for 667 yards and nine scores, proving himself to be one of the best downfield threats in the NFL. With the star wideout set to miss this game, Ja'Marr Chase should see a bigger role than usual for the Bengals in this matchup.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for Cincy in Week 15.
Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's betting on Chase pushing the 100-yard mark against Baltimore:
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
With Tee Higgins out and the Cincinnati Bengals needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, I expect Joe Burrow to feed Ja'Marr Chase targets all night long. He was targeted 14 times, hauling in seven of them for 110 yards against the Ravens two weeks ago. There's no reason why he can't go over 92 yards once again in Week 15.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
