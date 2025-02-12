Tennessee Titans 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Titans Still Years Away From Contending
The Tennessee Titans are officially on the clock.
It was a disastrous season for the Titans who, despite having a solid defense, failed to live up to their potential and finished with the worst record in the NFL. As a result, they hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
As you can imagine with any team that holds the top pick, oddsmakers have little faith in them being a contender in 2025.
Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Titans +20000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Titans have the second longest odds to win Super Bowl 60. The only team with longer odds is the New York Giants, who are listed at +30000. At 200-1 odds, the Titans are being given a 0.5% chance of lifting the Lombardi Trophy next season.
Titans Rebuild Begins
This year's draft class for quarterbacks may not be elite, but Tennessee has no other choice than to take its shot at the player they think has the best chance to be the face of the franchise.
Despite a decent defense last year, the Titans need to fill plenty of holes on both sides of the ball while also adding depth to help out their special teams, which was the worst in the NFL last season.
Brian Callahan will return as the team's head coach after a rough first season at the helm, but with a hopefully improved roster he will have a better chance to at least scrape out a few more wins for the Titans in 2025.
Don't bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this year. There are way better ways to waste your money.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!