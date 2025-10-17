Tennessee vs. Alabama Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 8
A big-time SEC matchup is coming to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 8. No. 6 Alabama is set to host No. 11 Tennessee as an 8.5-point favorite on Saturday, and the conference is still very much up for grabs.
The Crimson Tide has lost once this season but remains 3-0 in conference play and has racked up three consecutive ranked wins. Ty Simpson’s dominance in throwing the football has been a major contributing factor to their recent success. He and his favorite targets could have a field day in this matchup, so the prop market isn’t short on ideal options.
Here’s our breakdown for two bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Tennessee vs. Alabama
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Ty Simpson over 292.5 passing yards (-114)
- Germie Bernard anytime touchdown (-145)
Ty Simpson 292.5 passing yards
This is a loft passing total, but the number is well within reach for a quarterback of Simpson’s caliber. Especially when he’s facing one of the SEC’s worst pass defenses. The Volunteers’ defense has given up an SEC-high 1,547 passing yards this season. Vanderbilt is the only SEC team that’s given up passing touchdowns more than Tennessee. That bodes well for Simpson’s production.
Simpson has tallied more than 300 passing yards in two games this year, and one of those performances came against the aforementioned Commodores. Tennessee has essentially decided to lean on its offense to do the heavy lifting, as it leads the SEC in total yards with 3,167 total yards in 2025.
A high-scoring game could easily lead to Simpson throwing the ball more than 30 times. That kind of volume makes the over here seem likely against a horrendous secondary. The Volunteers give up big plays through the air often, and Simpson is averaging 8.9 yards per pass thrown.
Germie Bernard anytime touchdown
Injuries have limited Ryan Williams in 2025, and that’s allowed Germie Bernard to stand out as Alabama’s top pass catcher so far. He leads the Crimson Tide with 412 yards, and 17.9% of his catches have been converted for touchdowns. Bettors should expect Simpson to search him out as an emergency outlet, as his reliability has been key.
Williams was hobbled by an injury last week and didn’t record a catch against Missouri. That makes Bernard's anytime touchdown prop even more enticing. If these odds are too steep, consider parlaying Bernard’s touchdown prop with Alabama covering the spread.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.