Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Tennessee has had an up-and-down run in SEC play, but are working towards that early season consistency on the heels of back-to-back ranked wins against Florida and Missouri at home.
However, the Vols are on the road where the team has lost two straight games. The team will face an Oklahoma team that desperately can use a signature SEC win after getting blown out by Auburn earlier in the week on the road.
The Sooners are a modest home underdog, can the team hang close to Tennessee, who has been a shaky road favorite of late?
Here’s our betting preview for this SEC clash.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -5.5 (-114)
- Oklahoma: +5.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -235
- Oklahoma: +190
Total: 137.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee Record: 19-4
- Oklahoma Record: 16-6
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: After missing the team’s prior game, Zeigler returned to action on Wednesday to lead Tennessee to a home win. He scored a season high 21 points to go with eight assists while making all four of his three-point shots.
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The freshman has seemingly hit the freshman wall, his effective field goal percentage has dropped from over 50% during non-conference play to 41% during conference play. Ultra talented, the Sooners guard will have his hands full navigating the best defense in the country, per KenPom.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma and Tennessee have similarly constructed defenses, ones that force late shot clock isolation situations.
While of course Tennessee’s is far better, the unit is No. 1 in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, the Sooners defense has gone from overrated to an underrated group, ranking 39th in ShotQuality’s defensive efficiency metric compared to 85th according to KenPom.
ShotQuality uses some regression based numbers in its metrics hinting that the Sooners may be in line for a strong defensive showing at home against a Tennessee offense that has struggled quite a bit in SEC play.
Tennessee may be in line to win the shot volume battle, ranking third in offensive rebounding rate, but the Vols are struggling to score, ranking 13th in SEC effective field goal percentage.
I lean towards the Sooners on the side as home underdogs at over a few possessions, but my favorite play is on the under between two defenses that are built to slow down the opposing offense.
PICK: UNDER 137.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
