Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Tennessee and Texas A&M battle on Saturday afternoon in a game that will have major implications for the top of the NCAA Tournament picture.
Both teams are jockeying for position both in the crowded SEC and in the NCAA Tournament seeding process. Who has the edge between Tennessee’s top ranked defense and the incredible rebounding prowess of Texas A&M?
Here’s our betting preview for this matchup.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -134
- Texas A&M: +112
Total: 130.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee Record: 21-5
- Texas A&M Record: 20-6
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: Since missing a game with a knee injury, Zeigler has been on a tear for the Vols, scoring at least 17 points in the last four games while dishing out at least six assists. He’ll be tasked with staying in front of Wade Taylor IV on defense while navigating Texas A&M’s physical defense.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Always a threat for a scoring outburst, Taylor will be counted on to unpack the best defense according to KenPom this season in Tennessee. Taylor is scoring less this season, only 15 points per game after 19 last year, but has upped his assists to nearly five with a slight uptick from 3-point range to 35%.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M’s offense is a tricky one to peg as the team is a poor shooting unit, 295th in effective field goal percentage, but the team is as good as any in the country on the glass, ranking sixth in rebounding percentage, that it wins in large part due to shot volume.
The Aggies rebound nearly 42% of its misses and are inside the top 30 in free throw rate. While Tennessee’s defense is elite, tops in effective field goal percentage, but its vulnerability on the glass is something to watch out for in this one.
Further, the team’s offense has been prone to lapses, middle of the pack in turnover rate, which can factor heavily against Texas A&M’s active defense that is turning over its opponents on nearly 21% of its possessions in SEC play, tops in the conference.
I think Texas A&M wins a limited possession affair with its ability to dictate the pace and get more shots up (including from the free throw line) to at least keep this within a score.
PICK: Texas A&M +2.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
