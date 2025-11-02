Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Commanders)
The Washington Commanders will once again be without star receiver Terry McLaurin due to his quad injury.
McLaurin has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks even though he as able to return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Clearly, the star wideout aggravated something that led to him being ruled out early in the week by the Commanders.
This season, McLaurin has only appeared in four games, catching 13 of his 21 targets for 203 yards and one score. He played just 47.2 percent of the team's snaps in Week 8, and he's caught three or fewer passes in three of his four games.
Even with Jayden Daniels back this week, the Commanders are home underdogs against a 5-2 Seahawks team.
Here's a look at the best prop bet for the Seahawks-Commanders matchup with McLaurin sidelined.
Best Commanders Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier on Sunday, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday Night Football, and I'm eyeing tight end Zach Ertz to step up with McLaurin out:
Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+145)
This season, the Seahawks have given up 444 receiving yards to opposing tight ends – the ninth-most in the NFL.
With Terry McLaurin out for this game, Zach Ertz should have a bigger role in the passing game for Washington. He’s found the end zone four times this season, including in each of the first two games with Jayden Daniels under center.
At +145, Ertz is worth a look in this market on Sunday night.
